Travel and leisure giants TUI have announced that they will open a new store at a retail park in Leeds.

The world’s largest travel and leisure company will open a new store at The Springs retail and leisure centre at Thorpe Park Leeds on May 24.

Scarborough Group International (SGI), which owns and manages The Springs, has agreed a five year lease for TUI to occupy an 850 sq ft store situated facing the north entrance to car park.

TUI has said that the store will open with a number of special launch promotions planned. It will create eight new jobs with a team of travel experts offering visitors advice on booking holidays, supporting existing bookings and providing travel money exchange, insurance services and more.

Rachel Vickers, Senior Commercial Manager at SGI, said: “We are delighted to welcome TUI to The Springs Leeds as a perfect addition to our mixed offering.

“The Springs is an extremely popular destination and, since the opening of the East Leeds Orbital Link Road, our visitor numbers have increased by around 30% month-on-month.”

Michelle Rushton, Store Manager at TUI The Spring Leeds, said: “We are all very excited about the new store opening, especially due to its location within the retail park. We have had a great interactive team session this week to ignite our team spirit ahead of opening and we can’t wait to welcome in our first customers through the doors when we open this week.