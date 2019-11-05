Tudor Gothic style building in Yorkshire with links to a famous battle is up for sale

Moorfield House

CBRE’s UK development and residential capital markets Northern team has been appointed to bring to market Moorfield House, a development site with a listed office building for residential conversion on Alma Road in Headingley, Leeds.It was built by William Glover Joy, former mayor of Leeds, in 1855 on land originally owned by the 7th Earl of Cardigan, who led the ill-fated Charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimean War.The building was leased by Samuel Smith, whose son went on to start the Samuel Smith brewery in Tadcaster, and has also been used as wartime administration offices and an AA regional office.Moorfield House includes a Grade II listed office building and single storey linked extension building with 50 car parking spaces to the front and rear. The property has the potential for redevelopment, subject to planning, to convert the existing Grade II listed building into apartments and demolition of the existing single storey office building for new build mews houses.Jessica Coombes, Associate Director of CBRE UK Development and Residential Capital Markets North, said; “The property, with its Tudor gothic castle style, will appeal to potential buyers looking to convert the building."