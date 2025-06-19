Triple client win and new hire for Circus PPC

Leeds-based PPC agency, Circus PPC, are continuing their winning streak as they share their most recent client wins that are rounding off Q2 on a high note.

In addition, they’ve continued their growth efforts and welcomed a new face to their account management team.

Recently, the agency has won business with Skirting UK, SVT, and Wolf Laundry, adding them to their ever-growing client roster, alongside welcoming PPC Executive, Robert Appleton to the team – who previously worked at full-service agency, Infoserve.

CEO, Rick Tobin (pictured) said: “It’s been a strong H1 for us this year – we’ve won some fantastic client contracts, and we’re excited about the work that we’re doing and the results we’re driving for clients. We’ve also been recognised as a ‘best place to work’ – something that we really take pride in and aim to be for our team, and we’re looking forward to continuing our growth as we move into H2 and beyond!”

