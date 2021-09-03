Jasmine Day, Luke Harrop and Laura Marsh

Jasmine Day, James Harrop, Richard Day, Zoe Harrop, Luke Harrop and Laura Marsh are set to open Hideout after renovating the former Rudys Bar on Lidget Hull.

The group of six "daydreamed" of opening their own bar and Luke Harrop told the YEP they jumped at the chance to buy the bar when it came up for sae.

He said their lockdown purchase may be ready to open at the end of September - with work well underway to renovate the bar and seating area.

Hideout is set to open at the end of September

Speaking exclusively to the YEP, Luke said: "We are three local couples and we felt that Pudsey needed a place that can offer the best of local craft beer, Yorkshire spirits and fresh cocktails.

"We are passionate to make it work and have always daydreamed of owning our own bar and we took the plunge.

"None of us have owned a bar or any business before for that matter and when we saw the opportunity to purchase Rudys through lockdown, we decided why not?"

All of the group live within walking distance of their new venture.

Luke added: "We are hopeful that people will like our vision for the bar as there is nothing quite like it in the area.

"We hope to open at the end of September and work has started on creating the bar we have all worked hard on bringing to life."

Luke said he was "nervous" but excited at the prospect of opening at the end of September.