Specialist triathlon shop Triangle has served the Guiseley community for more than 25 years. Its owner, Adam Nevins, died in April this year and it prompted concerns that the shop would close, as his family put forward a plea to save it.

Triangle, which has served Team GB and professional athletes including Leeds triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, has now been acquired by J’s Cycles, a growing bicycle retail business.

J’s Cycles has pledged to continue building on the foundation that Adam created, maintaining the shop as a triathlon specialist resource with the aim of supporting and fostering the next generation of triathletes and cyclists.

Triangle, a specialist triathlon shop, has been saved from closure by J's Cycles.Elliot Smales, left, the new manager of Triangle, is pictured with James Wagner, right, managing director at J’s Cycles.

J’s Cycles managing director, James Wagner, said: “Adam’s family have been involved in the process every step of the way and have provided support to ensure that Triangle continues to thrive and benefit its local community as well as cycle and multisport athletes. I am looking forward to welcoming Triangle’s current and new customers to the opening.”

The shop’s new manager, former professional triathlete Elliot Smales, added: “Having enjoyed a successful career in triathlon and having spent much of that time training and based in Leeds, I have heard nothing but great things about Triangle.

"I'm extremely saddened at the passing of Adam and I hope we can make him and his family proud in retaining the Triangle legacy and keeping the business going.”

