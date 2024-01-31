Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the builders' merchant opened the doors to its new store in Leeds, on Monday (January 29), former Leeds United footballer Ian Harte paid a special visit to cut the ribbon and meet customers and colleagues.

Ian, 46, who made 288 official appearances with Leeds United between 1996 and 2004 as well as played for the Irish national team in the 2002 World Cup, undertook a number of Soccer AM style challenges with customers, including hitting a ball into a cement mixer. He also posed in a HGV and took orders for customers during his visit.

Former Leeds United footballer Ian Harte paid a visit to the new Travis Perkins branch just a short walk from Elland Road. Picture by Lee McLean/SWNS

Ian said: “I have very fond memories of my time at Elland Road, so when Travis Perkins asked me to visit their newly opened branch I jumped at the chance to visit. I even practiced some freekicks into a cement mixer.

"They have a cracking set-up and I’ve no doubt that the new branch will become an integral part of the local community, providing all the advice, as well as building materials and equipment builders and contractors could need.”

The opening of the new Travis Perkins branch on Elland Road, just under a mile from the stadium, has created 21 jobs for the local community.

The branch features two acres of building materials, and features hire facilities where customers can hire tools, plant and specialist equipment.

It also boasts a brand new Benchmarx kitchen display showroom, which has been relocated from Leeds Copley Hill, along with landscaping displays and more for its customers.

Ian took the opportunity to handle a few customer calls during his visit. Picture by Lee McLean/SWNS

Branch Manager Kane Collins said about the new opening, “It was amazing to have a Leeds United legend like Ian Harte visit our new flagship branch, to meet our customers and the 21-strong team of brilliant colleagues.

"Leeds is a city that is incredibly proud of its sporting icons. As a national business with local values, its important that we embrace that culture and become closer to our customers.