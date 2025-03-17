Top tips for building an award-winning workplace culture: How Oakland became the UK’s #1 Consultancy to Work For

Oakland, a leading data consulting firm founded in 1985, recently announced its recognition as the UK’s #1 Consultancy to Work For.

This prestigious title is the result of years of dedication to creating a workplace where people truly thrive. Through a combination of strategic initiatives, a clear focus on well-being, and a commitment to inclusivity, Oakland has built a culture that sets it apart in the competitive consultancy industry.

As Oakland celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, the company shares the key strategies that helped it achieve this prestigious title. Ella Smith-Dunn, Oakland's People Operations Partner, has shared her top tips for any organisation looking to build a workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent and drives success.

10 Top Tips for Building an Award-Winning Workplace Culture

Oakland Best Consultancy

1. Prioritise Wellbeing

Make employee wellbeing a top priority. A healthy work culture supports mental health through clear structures like dedicated wellbeing programmes and regular opportunities for informal support.

2. Celebrate Every Win

Recognise achievements big and small. A culture of consistent recognition, whether through formal programmes or everyday appreciation, helps employees feel valued and motivated.

3. Make Hybrid Work Work

Ensure hybrid working is more than just a logistical solution. Promote connection through knowledge-sharing, team activities, and regular touchpoints to keep remote employees engaged and integrated.

4. Live Your Values

Put your company values into practice. Values should drive decision-making and shape every aspect of company culture, ensuring employees feel aligned with the organisation’s mission and goals.

5. Embrace Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging

Create a truly inclusive workplace by building structures that support diversity in all its forms. Focus on creating a sense of belonging for all employees to enhance creativity, innovation, and morale.

6. Lead Authentically

Great leadership sets the tone for the workplace. Leaders should demonstrate authenticity by actively engaging with employees, championing initiatives, and leading by example to build trust across the organisation.

7. Give Back to the Community

Encourage community involvement. A workplace culture that supports charity work and local engagement enhances employee pride and shows the organisation’s commitment to social responsibility.

8. Offer Benefits That Matter

Tailor benefits to meet the diverse needs of employees. Whether through flexible work options, healthcare, or family support, a comprehensive benefits package demonstrates a commitment to employee well-being and satisfaction.

9. Keep Evolving

Constantly seek feedback and make improvements. A great workplace culture isn’t static—by being open to change and continuously developing career opportunities, you keep employees motivated and engaged.

10. Celebrate, But Keep Moving Forward

Celebrate milestones and achievements, but don’t rest on your laurels. A great company culture is one that is always evolving, seeking new ways to improve and keeping employees excited for what’s next.

What Oakland’s leaders said

Richard Corderoy, CEO of Oakland, shared: “These results have absolutely blown everyone away at Oakland. As we celebrate Oakland's 40th anniversary in 2025, I’m deeply inspired by the team’s unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients and fostering an environment where everyone has the freedom to grow in their own unique way. The way each person supports their colleagues and lives our values fills me with immense pride.”

Sam Fearnley, Head of People at Oakland, added: “Being able to say we work for the best consultancy in the UK is incredible—but what makes it truly special is that the Best Companies Awards are based on rigorous feedback from our team. We’ll take a few days to celebrate this fantastic achievement together, and then we’ll get right back to thinking about how to make Oakland even better!”

Employee Satisfaction Highlights

97% of staff feel proud to work at Oakland

95% believe Oakland has a strong social conscience

94% say Oakland supports their personal growth

In addition to being ranked the 8th Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in the UK, Oakland was also recognised as the 7th Best Company to Work For in Yorkshire & The Humber.