Top marks for Barmston Beach Holiday Park in Parkdean Resorts company survey

Employees at Barmston Beach Holiday Park in Yorkshire have given a ringing endorsement to Parkdean Resorts in the company's 2024 People Engagement Survey.

In the UK's leading holiday park operator's annual company-wide survey, Barmston Beach Holiday Park received top marks for Learning & Development, Management, and Teamwork & Ownership. 100% of employees at Barmston Beach agreed with statements including ‘I have access to the learning and development I need to do my job well’, ‘My manager is a great role model for team members’, and ‘I feel I am part of a team’, delivering a ringing endorsement for management at the park.

In total, almost 6,500 full-time Parkdean Resorts employees completed the survey, a 12% increase in participation from 2023. Favourable engagement stands at 83%, up two points on 2023’s results, and a massive 15% higher than the industry average for the hospitality sector.

Across the company, 94% of all employees agreed with the statement, “I know what I need to do to be successful in my role”, 93% agreed that “My manager genuinely cares about my wellbeing”, and 90% agreed with ‘I would recommend Parkdean Resorts as a great place to work’. Additionally, 86% agreed that Parkdean Resorts is committed to caring for its Parks, People and Planet – testament to the company’s robust Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and pledges.

Barmston Beach employs almost 40 full-time staff, and earlier this year, Parkdean Resorts invested nearly £700,000 to upgrade accommodation and add new facilities at four of its parks in Yorkshire. The company also announced a recruitment drive to hire 6,000 people for its 66 UK-wide parks, including 750 jobs in Yorkshire and the Humber. Job opportunities include Cleaners, Bar & Waiting team members, Maintenance Assistants, Lifeguards, Security Officers, Chefs and Kitchen Assistants.

Lisa Charles-Jones, HR Director, Parkdean Resorts, said: “Our team are our greatest asset and an integral part in creating happy holidays and lifelong memories for the 3 million holidaymakers who visit our parks every year. We’re committed to maintaining a positive working environment to grow a stable workforce, so this survey is extremely important to help us understand how our teams are feeling and where we can support them further. We are hugely proud of this year’s results, which are record-breaking for our parks and industry-leading across the hospitality sector.”

Across its 66 award-winning parks, Parkdean Resorts welcomed over 3 million holidaymakers last year, who delivered record customer feedback scores of 4.2/5 on Google, 4.5/5 on Facebook and 4.1/5 on TripAdvisor. This year Parkdean Resorts also recorded its best ever results in the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, with a total of 23 parks receiving awards, up from 19 in 2023, including Barmston Beach, which won for the third consecutive year.

With 250 different job roles available in its business across the country, a job at Parkdean Resorts can lead to a life-long career in hospitality. The company is an Ofsted-accredited employer, providing qualifications ranging from Level 2 to Level 5, the equivalent of a Foundation Degree, to hundreds of employees every year. Additionally, through a partnership with Cranfield University, the company has created a first-of-its-kind Mastering Business Leadership programme, providing elite leadership and management training for future leaders within the business.

