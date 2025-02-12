Tom Elliott appointed Trustee of Sheffield Hospitals Charity

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Medilink North of England, a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector has been appointed as a Trustee of Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Beth Crackles, Chief Executive Officer at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tom to the board, alongside Cathy Sinclair, James Drury and Sarah Molton. Each of them brings their own unique skill set and experience and these appointments are an important step forward as we continue to shape the strategic focus of the charity.”

Tom replied, “It truly is an honour to have been appointed a Trustee of Sheffield Hospitals Charity. I look forward to contributing constructively to the charities mission to help Sheffield’s hospitals, community teams and health and social care services play a vital role in helping to cover funding support for patients and staff, which the NHS struggle to provide.”

The Sheffield Hospitals Charity helps Sheffield’s hospitals, community teams and health and social care services to cover costs their NHS budgets can’t. They fund support for patients and staff, life-changing research and more, so that they can enhance care from birth to the end of life and everything in between.

Philip Rodrigo, Master Cutler of the Company of Cutlers in Sheffield at the launch of their challenge with Tom Elliott, CEO of Medilink North of England

Tom Elliott represented Sheffield Hospitals Charity at the recent launch of the Master Cutler’s Entrepreneurial Challenge, where all proceeds go to the Charity so they can in turn grow their outreach and the benefit to the local community.

Medilink North of England help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.

For more information, please visit www.medilink.co.uk