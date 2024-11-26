Time running out for York businesses to get free green makeover to slash emissions and energy bills

York businesses are being urged to sign up in time for a free green makeover scheme that has already made 587 tonnes of CO2e savings.

Scheme has already identified 587 Tonnes of CO2 Savings for local businessesFree onsite support and training tailored to help cut carbon, reduce energy bills, and boost competitivenessScheme aims to help businesses meet net zero goals – firms must apply before January

Run by the Green Economy in partnership with City Of York Council, the carbon reduction scheme offers a trailblazing package of free tailored support to help businesses reduce energy costs and boost their green credentials as they transition to Net Zero.

Alongside access to training and expert advice, the successful scheme includes green makeovers – with specialist decarbonisation consultants producing carbon reduction plan masterplans after conducting onsite inspections and reviews of buildings and energy use.

More than 35 businesses have signed up since its launch in September 2023 and a whopping 587 tonnes of CO2 savings have already been identified - equivalent to taking 214 petrol cars off the road for a year.

Savings have been achieved in a host of ways ranging from switching to LED light fittings, implementing low and no cost energy efficiency solutions and investing in green tech.

But the scheme, funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and part of York’s ambition to be a net-zero carbon city by 2030, can only accept applications until the beginning of January.

City of York Council has set an ambition for York to be a net-zero carbon city by 2030. With businesses accounting for around a third of emissions through industry, farming and buildings, the local business community has a vital role to play.

Green Economy officials, today, issued a rallying call for applications and is particularly keen that rural businesses and those in the hospitality and services sector don’t miss out on the free support.

Green Economy Sustainability and Net Zero consultant, Suhail Ahmed said: “The scheme is already achieving huge carbon savings as well as slashing businesses’ energy costs across York, but we want to ensure other businesses sign up while they can and benefit from a superb package of free support to transition to Net Zero.

“These green makeovers have a raft of benefits including reduced energy bills through a mix of quick wins and longer-term planning to improve efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

“Aside from the Net Zero and sustainability benefits, a proper environmental strategy can also increase your competitiveness and demonstrating green credentials will help businesses win more work and play a key role in recruitment and retention of talent.”

Businesses already benefiting from the scheme including City Cruises. Since signing up they have replaced 38 fluorescent bulbs with LEDs, generating anticipated annual energy savings of 5,788 kWh, annual cost savings of £1,157.67, and carbon savings of 1,304 kgCO2e. They’re now planning to present a business case to their US parent company to install solar power onto their site.

Chris Pegg, Head of Regional Commercial, Sales & Marketing of City Cruises said: “We do as much as we can to be sustainable, but our options aren’t always clear. The Green Economy team visited our site and outlined six suggestions for sustainable growth. We’ve since acted on two of these six recommendations, focussing on two quick wins.

“The support was enormously helpful in helping us focus on activity that will bring results, and we’re starting to see how sustainability can give our business a competitive edge and attract more customers.”

Available support tailored on a case-by-case basis includes:

One-to-one support from an expert consultant who will come on site to conduct an energy and resource efficiency review and carbon reduction plan. Tailored and expert advice on quick low cost or free wins and long-term investments to help accelerate and deliver carbon and cost savings. Access to skills and training to upskill individual employees and teams to deliver meaningful change throughout businesses.Support to develop Connect businesses to funding, finance and local trusted suppliers. Access to energy management technologies to help businesses measure their carbon footprint and improve performance Online workshops to help embed sustainability into product design/services/work practices

Applications for the scheme which is open to businesses that reside in York close on 10 January 2025. To apply vist www.greeneconomy.co.uk