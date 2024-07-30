Thousands of East Yorkshire homes to be improved through new windows scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Energy and regeneration specialist Equans has been awarded a multi-million contract to install new windows at homes owned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

More than 2,100 properties will be upgraded through the three-year project with new draught-proof, double-glazed windows to help make the homes warmer.

Homes that are less draughty retain heat more efficiently, often allowing residents to benefit from lower energy bills.

The improvements will also help to make the homes look more modern and increase their security.

The Equans team will work closely with residents throughout the scheme

Houses, flats and bungalows in the East Riding will be the first to benefit, with properties in Skirlaugh, Withernwick, Rise and Arnold amongst other areas lined up to be improved when the project starts later this month.

The programme will then expand into Goole, where over 1,400 properties in areas including Old Goole, Reedness and East Cowick will also have new windows fitted.

Sean Corcoran, Regional Director at Equans, said: “We’re really pleased to have been chosen to carry out this project, which is testament to the high-quality work we’ve completed before on behalf of the council.

“Equans has a well-established supply chain in East Yorkshire so this scheme will not only help make homes more energy efficient but will also help to boost the economy in the area by providing opportunities for local businesses.”