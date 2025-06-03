Gilly Robinson, Jennie Palmer and Kathryn Bumby

Following the success of its first charity supper club, Thixendale-based Charlie & Ivy’s has announced details of a second helping.

The second of four producer-led supper clubs to raise money for HOPING (Helping Other People In Need Group) York Street Kitchen takes place on Friday, July 4 at The Cook's Place in Malton.

Diners will enjoy appetisers and a welcome drink on arrival followed by a three-course supper cooked by the venue's proprietor, Gilly Robinson, which will include seasonal dishes using pasta from Malton-based Yorkshire Pasta.

Jennie Palmer, Charlie & Ivy's marketing manager, was delighted with the success of the first event.

She said: "Over the course of the four events, we're hoping to raise £1,000 for HOPING, who prepare and distribute meals for people in food poverty.

"The first event was a great success and was a really relaxed evening with great food and seasonally inspired dishes.

"The Yorkshire Pasta story is great, and its owner and pasta maker, Kathryn Bumby, is a natural storyteller, so we expect another successful event.

"Thanks to the generosity of Kathryn and other local producers, including Luke’s Bakery, Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, Masons gin and Yorkshire Dama Cheese, all of the proceeds after costs will go to the good cause."

Tickets for the event are available to book at https://www.charlieandivys.co.uk/supper-club