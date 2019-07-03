This scheme to keep Leeds graduates in the city is working...

City organisations have got together to keep people, whose talent was fostered in Leeds, working and living here after graduating.

A report by The Great British Brain Drain revealed Leeds retains only 30 per cent of its graduates, with many opting to live in London.

The #InLeeds partnership was established in 2016, aiming to promote Leeds as a graduate career destination of choice and to highlight the quality of life within the city.

University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, Leeds Trinity University, Leeds City Council, PwC, FDM and Ahead Partnership are partners of #InLeeds and more than 20 employers have been involved in the scheme, giving over 250 students the opportunity to meet with employers to discuss career prospects in Leeds.

An annual #InLeeds Day unites students from the three universities in a one-day challenge. Students are supported with confidence building activities and tasks to develop their skills in networking, presentation, communication, team work and commercial awareness. The day culminates in a group challenge judged by the #InLeeds partners.

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: “This initiative is playing an important role encouraging graduates to stay and return to the city.

“We know Leeds is an excellent career destination and #InLeeds is a great way of linking students with city employers to influence and inform their career ambitions.

“We have collectively managed to reverse the “brain drain” of graduates to a “brain gain” and initiatives like this have been vital.”

Cindy Beckworth, a Business and Management graduate from Leeds Trinity University attended an #InLeeds day in February 2018. She is now working as an Account Executive at Creative Emporium in Leeds and said she found the #InLeeds event very helpful and confidence boosting.”