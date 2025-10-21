This new Leeds store promises 'serene' hand-made experience for shoppers

Leeds-based textile jewellery designer Faryal Aslam who started Knottinger in 2020 | Knottinger

A new ‘serene, design-led’ lifestyle store has opened in Horsforth, Leeds.

Knottinger, brings together a curated mix of independent makers, modern craft, and joyful design all under one stylish roof.

The business, at 83 New Road Side, was founded by Leeds-based textile jewellery designer Faryal Aslam who started Knottinger in 2020.

The multi award-recognised brand, is also known for high profile commissions such as with Meta and Claridges, London.

Knottinger store front, Horsforth, Leeds | Knottinger

The store showcases bold, contemporary, pieces from the founder herself and other independent artisans across the UK and abroad from tactile ceramics and colourful jewellery to unique home décor and stationery.

Faryal said: "Knottinger was born from a love of handmade design and a desire to create a space that feels fun yet neat, welcoming and full of personality. "We wanted to build a little hub for people who love discovering something new, supporting small businesses, and being surrounded by creativity."

Knottinger interior | Knottinger

Inside, visitors can expect a fresh, modern aesthetic with soft beige tones, playful pops of colour, and an ever-changing selection of goods that make thoughtful gifts or happy treats for yourself. The store will also host seasonal collections in the months ahead.

Knottinger opened with a soft launch earlier this month and has already started turning heads with its vibrant coral store front, gallery-like displays and cheerful community vibe.