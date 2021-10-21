This Leeds Wetherspoons is closing for four months to undergo £1.5m renovation

The Bowling Green on Bondside, Otley, closed its doors on Monday (October 18) to allow a brand new extension to be built among many planned improvements.

Staff at the pub will be employed at other Wetherspoon pubs in the region while work is taking place, Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon confirmed.

The pub is due to reopen to the public on February 8, 2022.

The Bowling Green, Otley PIC: Google

Development will also include infilling the existing courtyard.

Both of these projects will create more customer space, Mr Gershon said.

He added: “The Bowling Green is an extremely popular pub.

“Our aim is to provide our customers with the best possible pub and we believe the new development will do just that.

“We are certain that customers will welcome the new-look pub.”

The development is expected to cost more than £1.5million to complete.

The existing bar and wash up is to be removed and replaced with a new bar counter, back bar and wash up area within the new rear extension.

Kitchen space in the pub will increase and a new staff room and changing rooms will be added to the extension.

The beer garden to the front will also be upgraded with new lighting throughout.