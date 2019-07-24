This is the historic Leeds building which is undergoing a £6.5m transformation

The transformation of 34 Boar Lane in the heart of Leeds into a high-quality office and retail building is nearing completion.

The owners and developers Kinrise are creating a major mixed-use development in the heart of Leeds.

The 56,000 sq ft building, formerly CGU House, is opposite the railway station and Trinity Leeds shopping centre. It will be ready for occupation in September.

The £6.5m refurbishment of 34 Boar Lane is being undertaken by leading London-based contractors Oktra.

The new building will feature three independent retail and leisure units on the ground floor and five floors of quality Grade A office space. There has already been strong interest in both the ground floor units and the office space.

Each floor comprises up to 10,000 sq ft of office space, but can be sub-divided, if necessary, ranging from one desk in the co-working space upwards.

George Haddo, co-founder and director of Kinrise, explained: “Our aim is to turn iconic but un-loved buildings into creative work and community space. It means that the city’s heritage lives on for the future and real cultural capital remains in the centre.

“Our new flagship project in Boar Lane is being regenerated into an inspiring collaborative environment that will offer its occupiers characterful, design-led office and co-working space with top technology as well an exciting range of independent restaurants, shops and events space.

He commented: “Our tenant leasing structure enables us to welcome entrepreneurs for just a month in co-working through to 25 years for established businesses. This is a unique approach.

“We are excited to transform this building into a contemporary workspace with great character and culture, which will be fit for the many dynamic businesses and creatives basing themselves in Leeds, especially since Channel 4’s arrival in the city.

“This is proven in Canada House, the grade II-listed commercial building on Chepstow Street in Manchester, which we have brought back to life. It is now fully-let for the first time in 30 years and home to multi nationals like Omnicom and Puma through to local social ventures.

Eamon Fox, partner and head of office agency at global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, who are marketing 34 Boar Lane, commented: “We worked with Kinrise for over three years to find the correct property in Leeds to buy and now our ambitious vision is becoming a reality.

“34 Boar Lane is being substantially redeveloped, incorporating the principles of a diverse community of like-minded people shaping a place together, with connected environments: digitally, physically, socially, but within a design-led, tech-savvy quality space for occupiers to work in.

“We are transforming this well-positioned building into an exciting workplace at the fore front of the Leeds market.”

Kinrise’s co-founder and director Samuel Lawson Johnston added: “At 34 Boar Lane, we are creating a collaborative environment that offers its resident businesses top-quality and characterful, design-led office space with top-of-the-range technology as well an exciting range of restaurants and shops.”

Eamon Fox commented: “This project is a game changer and the radical redevelopment of 34 Boar Lane is another excellent example of the strength and buoyancy of the Leeds office and investment market. Last year all sorts of records were broken in this sector and this year has been exceptional, too. “