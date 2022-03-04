A number of venues have taken the decision to stop selling Russian products. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire.

These are the bars, supermarkets and shops in Leeds that have banned Russian products

A number of venues across Leeds and up and down the country have taken the decision to stop selling Russian products.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:45 am

It comes as retailers and business owners do their bit to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, following the Russian invasion last week.

The actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin were described as "hideous and barbaric" by Boris Johnson.

Arc Inspirations who are behind a number of popular locals bars including Box, Manahatta and Banyan announced earlier this week that it would stop selling Russian drinks in a show of support for Ukraine. Picture: James Hardisty.

The co-founders of Bundobust, which has venues across the country in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, tweeted his support for Arc's decision and encouraged other businesses to follow suit.

Russian Standard Vodka has been taken off sale “with immediate effect” as the brand is “overtly marketed as being Russian” and is produced in the country, a spokesman for the Co-op announced. Picture: Stu Norton.

Top retailer Morrisons are also believed to have followed suit although an official announcement has yet to be made. Picture: Google.

