These are the bars, supermarkets and shops in Leeds that have banned Russian products

It comes as retailers and business owners do their bit to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, following the Russian invasion last week.
Arc Inspirations who are behind a number of popular locals bars including Box, Manahatta and Banyan announced earlier this week that it would stop selling Russian drinks in a show of support for Ukraine. Picture: James Hardisty.
The co-founders of Bundobust, which has venues across the country in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, tweeted his support for Arc's decision and encouraged other businesses to follow suit.
Russian Standard Vodka has been taken off sale “with immediate effect” as the brand is “overtly marketed as being Russian” and is produced in the country, a spokesman for the Co-op announced. Picture: Stu Norton.
Top retailer Morrisons are also believed to have followed suit although an official announcement has yet to be made. Picture: Google.