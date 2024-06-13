Theakston’s brewery toasts employee’s half century of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family run independent brewery, T&R Theakston is celebrating the life’s work of employee Mike Kitching who retires from the business this month after 50 years of service

One of the longest serving current employees of the brewery, Mike joined Theakston’s in 1974 and began his career working on the hand-filled bottling line then used at the almost 200-year-old brewery.

Later moving to the Transport Department to become one of the Masham drays, Mike delivered Theakston’s iconic beers to loyal customers throughout Yorkshire for over 40 years.

His dedication to the family brewery withstood a number of changes including the acquisition by Matthew Brown PLC in 1984, who in turn were taken over by Scottish and Newcastle in 1987 before the brewery’s safe return to family control, when Simon Theakston with his brothers bought back the family company in 2003. Since then, Mike has worked in the brewery, on the racking lines, a role he held until his retirement.

Mike, in the centre, joined Theakston's in 1974

Simon Theakston, Chairman of Theakston’s Brewery, commented on Mike’s time with the business saying: “Always with a winning smile, and a cheerful disposition, Mike has had a wonderful career, dedicated to the service of our company and customers for 50 years. He goes to a richly deserved retirement with the very best wishes and grateful thanks from my family and all our colleagues past and present.”