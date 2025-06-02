The sustainability community launches membership to extend year-round impact

The Sustainability Community (TSC), the organisation behind the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and flagship ReGeneration Earth Conference, has launched a membership scheme to give its growing community the opportunity to connect, collaborate and create change beyond the events calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to support those that work in the sustainability sector or have an interest in the topic, TSC’s membership will go live in September 2025. However, those who sign up before 18th June 2025 will receive a free ticket to ReGeneration Earth 2025, taking place on 18th and 19th June at New Dock in Leeds.

The membership will offer access to a wide range of exclusive benefits – from webinars and insights to discounted training, events and networking opportunities – with options available for both individuals and SMEs.

Founder and CEO of TSC, Kate Hutchinson, comments:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Hutchinson, CEO of the Sustainability Community presenting to an audience during an event delivered by the business

“We’ve always said that our work goes beyond a two-week festival or two-day conference and exhibition. The launch of our membership programme feels like a natural progression, allowing us to support our community every day, every week and every month, all year round.

“Whether you’re just starting out in sustainability or you’re leading a green strategy for your business, this membership is about offering access to insight, innovation and a network of like-minded individuals.

“It’s a place for learning, collaboration and staying informed in a space that’s constantly evolving.”

Taking place at the New Dock Hall in Leeds, the flagship ReGeneration Earth Conference and Exhibition will bring industry leaders together to explore the key themes of environmental, social and economic regeneration. The Yorkshire Sustainability Festival will take place from 9th – 20th June 2025, featuring over 50 fringe events across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the membership and how to sign up, please visit: https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/membership/

Sponsored by Engie, S2S Group, CXS and partnered with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, those interested can register and books tickets for ReGeneration Earth https://account.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/register/?returnURL=https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/.

For further details about The Sustainability Community, please visit: www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com, and for details about Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, please visit: https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/