The Sustainability Community continues growth with latest appointment

Following the appointment of three team members earlier in the year, The Sustainability Community (TSC), the organisation building a global sustainability network through a year-round national events programme, has expanded again, with Steph Varley now becoming a permanent member of the team.

Steph originally joined TSC on a six-month contract as Speaker Events Manager, however following the successful delivery of The Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and its flagship, ReGeneration Earth Conference and Exhibition, she has now taken on the role permanently.

With a background spanning over a decade in hospitality, operations and engagement, Steph brings a broad range of transferable skills to her role. She is responsible for sourcing, onboarding and supporting speakers throughout the events calendar and, as the dedicated point of contact, she works closely with speakers, sponsors and partners to ensure a seamless experience is delivered in the run-up to, during and following each event.

She comments: “It is exciting to be driving real conversations around the transition to clean energy. Each day feels valuable. I love that we’re bringing people together who have a shared passion for sustainability, no matter their background.”

With plans to grow its community, expand its national presence and provide platforms that will attract inward investment at each of the events delivered, Steph’s appointment supports TSC’s commitment to scaling up and continuing to provide meaningful, action-led events for sustainability leaders.

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, adds: “Steph joined us on a short-term basis, but it was clear from the very beginning that she brought an energy, focus and expertise that we didn’t want to lose.

“Making her a permanent member of the team was an easy decision and an important step forward as we build for the future, developing our ReGeneration Earth Conference and Exhibition to become Europe’s answer to COP.”

The Sustainability Community (TSC) is an organisation focused on building a national sustainability network through a year-round programme of events, conferences and collaborations. Following the successful delivery of the ReGeneration Earth Conference and the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival, TSC is now focused on providing continued opportunities for learning, connection, investment and action through its expanding calendar.

For further details about The Sustainability Community, please visit: www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com, and for details about Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, please visit: https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/