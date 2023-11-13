Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Style Attic has relocated from its original site in Woodland Drive, Swillington, to a bigger space just a couple of doors away. Owner Leigh Unwin founded the business in her attic in 2019 and it grew a huge following online.

She moved the business out of her home and opened her first boutique in 2019, but for the last year she’s been on the lookout for a bigger space to grow the business.

Leigh said: “I looked at a few locations locally, even some within central Leeds, but I didn’t want to make it hard for our local customers or neglect who we are as a brand either.

Leigh Unwin, right, opening her new The Style Attic boutique in Swillington (Photo by The Style Attic)

“One day the owner of the old laundrette – now our new home - popped in to the shop to say she was putting it up for sale, and I was instantly intrigued.

"After a little look around it with a completely different eye, I knew it would be perfect for us. Albeit require a lot of work and imagination to remove itself from its current aesthetic.”

Leigh and her family, who support her with the business, spent many hours transforming the space. Months of hard work saw them break down walls as well as sanding, painting and even making their own display tables.

She added: “We could’ve got an interior designer in to do the job of renovating the laundrette in to the shop, but the bit we’ve enjoyed the most is chipping-in and doing it all together. The fruits of our labour has allowed us to accomplish the end goal and I’m so proud of us all.”

The new boutique was formerly a laundrette, and is just a couple of doors down from the original site (Photo by The Style Attic)

The Style Attic’s new shop opened on Friday (November 10) and by 10am, customer were queuing down the street to have a first look at the new space. Its stylish design fuses Leigh’s love of interiors and her eye for fashion – with sleek features such as sculpted arched walkways and fitting rooms, modern black fixtures and boucle furniture.