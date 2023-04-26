The Station, in Station Road, is earmarked as one of the next pubs to be renovated under the huge scheme. The investment from the brewery giants has already seen Pudsey pub The Bankhouse reopen following a three-year closure, with £370,000 invested into the pub and 20 new jobs created.

Heinekin has identified a further six pubs in Yorkshire and the Humber for investment. It is in talks with operators at The Station and The Spinney in Doncaster regarding refurbishments that will breathe new life into the pubs and enhance their ‘kerb appeal’, as well as boozers in Etton, Scarborough, Hemlington and Guisborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has invested £40m in upgrading almost a quarter of pubs in its Star Pubs & Bars’ estate in 2023. Over £1.7m is allotted to Yorkshire and the Humber pub investments with a further £217k from pub operators. An estimated 90 jobs will be created on the back of the refurbishments.

The Station pub in Station Road, Ilkley (Photo: Google)

Richard Thewliss is the landlord at The Bankhouse, which is now open following the renovation, with a re-landscaped garden complete with seating for 180, a fire pit and huts. Richard said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from the community. There’s still a huge demand for good traditional pubs. The scale of the refurbishment helped The Bankhouse take off after it reopened; people love the new look.

"All ages are using the pub, and the garden is a hit with the area’s many dog walkers, ramblers and cyclists. Comfort food and pub favourites cooked from scratch are our speciality, but the drinks side of the business is doing really well, accounting for 60% of trade.”

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs & Bars’ managing director, added: “It’s more important than ever to invest during uncertain times like these, to keep pubs thriving and meeting the needs of their communities. The last three years have been tough for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad