The Leeds mini-golf venue has completed a £410,000 centre transformation to create the “ultimate competitive socialising and entertainment venue”.

The new refurbishment features the introduction of Duckpin bowling, a first for Puttstars, giving a new and exciting variation to classic bowling.

It offers a unique twist, providing players with new “exhilarating” challenges that combine elements of classic bowling with its own distinct rules and smaller pins and balls.

The two golf-courses offers different challenges for rookies and masters alike.

The centre also features “state-of-the-art enhancements” and new attractions designed for guests of all ages with two nine-hole mini-golf courses, The Rookie and The Master.

The two courses have different levels of difficulty, plus bigger holes and putters for the little ones, making The Rookie perfect for kids and adults alike to enjoy the game, whilst The Master is made for those who are looking for a challenge.

Steve Wroot, Centre Manager at Puttstars Leeds, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the spectacular transformation of our Leeds centre. The £400,000 investment reflects our dedication to providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for our guests.

“With the introduction of Duckpin bowling,there is even more on offer making Puttstars the go-to destination for families and friends looking for fun and excitement in Leeds."