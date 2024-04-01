Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds, featuring a robust mix of brand-name stores, eateries & the UK’s first purpose-built ODEON Luxe Dolby cinema.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at the Caballero Lounge or the Entertainer.

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

Supervisor – The Entertainer

Contract: 30 Hours

As store supervisor you will be responsible for opening and closing the store and running the store successfully in the absence of the Store management. As well as producing eye catching displays using merchandising principles.

Stylist – Room 97

Contract: Full-Time role

Candidates must be competent in all aspects of hairdressing, with good people skills and a team player. Described as a “dynamic team, with a full clientele waiting”, the role offers ongoing training.

Various Roles – Caballero Lounge

Contract: Hours Vary

A number of roles are available at the hugely popular Caballero Lounge, including Assistant Manager, Head Chef, Sous Chef and Front of House Supervisor.

Sales Assistant – Mountain Warehouse

Contract: Part-Time – £5.28-£10.42

Sales Assistants are key people in Mountain Warehouse stores and are the first point of contact for customers. Candidates will be responsible for customer service; creating a great shopping experience, replenishing the store at the end of a day and store housekeeping.

Floor Manager – River Island

Contract: Full-Time

Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.

Store Manager – The Works

Contract: Full-Time/£22,196 pa