The Springs: Every job opening at Leeds shopping centre including the Entertainer and Caballero Lounge
The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds, featuring a robust mix of brand-name stores, eateries & the UK’s first purpose-built ODEON Luxe Dolby cinema.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at the Caballero Lounge or the Entertainer.
Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Supervisor – The Entertainer
Contract: 30 Hours
As store supervisor you will be responsible for opening and closing the store and running the store successfully in the absence of the Store management. As well as producing eye catching displays using merchandising principles.
Stylist – Room 97
Contract: Full-Time role
Candidates must be competent in all aspects of hairdressing, with good people skills and a team player. Described as a “dynamic team, with a full clientele waiting”, the role offers ongoing training.
Various Roles – Caballero Lounge
Contract: Hours Vary
A number of roles are available at the hugely popular Caballero Lounge, including Assistant Manager, Head Chef, Sous Chef and Front of House Supervisor.
Sales Assistant – Mountain Warehouse
Contract: Part-Time – £5.28-£10.42
Sales Assistants are key people in Mountain Warehouse stores and are the first point of contact for customers. Candidates will be responsible for customer service; creating a great shopping experience, replenishing the store at the end of a day and store housekeeping.
Floor Manager – River Island
Contract: Full-Time
Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.
Contract: Full-Time/£22,196 pa
As a Store Manager, you’ll spend a lot of time on the shop floor, working alongside your team driving commerciality and setting the pace. You’ll showcase an inspirational customer experience by creating moments that matter with customers.
