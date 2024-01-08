Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

The Springs: All 8 job openings at Leeds shopping centre including The Works and Caballero Lounge

Job openings have become available at the Springs shopping centre in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds, featuring a robust mix of brand-name stores, eateries & the UK’s first purpose-built ODEON Luxe Dolby cinema.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at the Caballero Lounge, the Works or at River island. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job at the start of 2024.

Various Roles – Caballero Lounge

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds. Picture: Steve Coulthard/Stock ImageThe Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds. Picture: Steve Coulthard/Stock Image
The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds. Picture: Steve Coulthard/Stock Image
Most Popular

Contract: Hours Vary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four roles are currently available at the hugely popular Caballero Lounge, including Assistant Manager, Head Chef, Sous Chef and Front of House Supervisor.

Stylist – Room 97

Contract: Full-Time role

Candidates must be competent in all aspects of hairdressing, with good people skills and a team player. Described as a “dynamic team, with a full clientele waiting”, the role offers ongoing training.

Sales Assistant – Mountain Warehouse

Contract: Part-Time – £5.28-£10.42

Sales Assistants are key people in Mountain Warehouse stores and are the first point of contact for customers. Candidates will be responsible for customer service; creating a great shopping experience, replenishing the store at the end of a day and store housekeeping.

Floor Manager – River Island

Contract: Full-Time

Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.

Store Manager – The Works

Contract: Full-Time/£22,196 pa

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a Store Manager, you’ll spend a lot of time on the shop floor, working alongside your team driving commerciality and setting the pace. You’ll showcase an inspirational customer experience by creating moments that matter with customers.

Related topics:SpringsLeeds