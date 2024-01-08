Job openings have become available at the Springs shopping centre in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds, featuring a robust mix of brand-name stores, eateries & the UK’s first purpose-built ODEON Luxe Dolby cinema.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at the Caballero Lounge, the Works or at River island. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job at the start of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds. Picture: Steve Coulthard/Stock Image

Contract: Hours Vary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four roles are currently available at the hugely popular Caballero Lounge, including Assistant Manager, Head Chef, Sous Chef and Front of House Supervisor.

Contract: Full-Time role

Candidates must be competent in all aspects of hairdressing, with good people skills and a team player. Described as a “dynamic team, with a full clientele waiting”, the role offers ongoing training.

Contract: Part-Time – £5.28-£10.42

Sales Assistants are key people in Mountain Warehouse stores and are the first point of contact for customers. Candidates will be responsible for customer service; creating a great shopping experience, replenishing the store at the end of a day and store housekeeping.

Contract: Full-Time

Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.

Contract: Full-Time/£22,196 pa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad