The Skate Sanctuary opened on the ground floor of Mabgate Mills in June, by the founder of award-winning skating business Roller Girl Gang.

Melissa Blackwood announced the business would be leaving the Corn Exchange earlier this year, where it has been for the last four years, as she felt it had “outgrown” the space.

The new venue will allow the business to host small group glasses and one-to-one parties. Other facilities such as parking spaces has been a huge plus for the business, which often sees people travel large distances for a pair of skates.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the new opening, Melissa said: “It feels like we are home. I think it just felt like the right decision, and we've joined a community of very purpose-led small businesses, charities and other community interest companies also located in Mabgate Mills, and we're really glad that we've made the move from one community to another.”

Melissa said to have space for her customers to practise as well as classes for children is “incredibly fulfilling”. She said: “It’s exactly why we're here. And if anything, it has reaffirmed the purpose of the business even more strongly.

“It's a space that breaks down the barrier a little bit more for people who have been interested in roller skating or wanted to start their journey somewhere, but still don't feel confident to book a session at the sports hall and walk into a space by themselves.

“By coming to the shop, they can see the space, and they can just kind of hang out until a point where they feel, ‘okay, actually, I can just join in’.”

The Skate Sanctuary will also be home a series of social events, “designed to bring people together”, Melissa said.

She explained: “We're calling it Create and Skate. The first one we did was paint your own disco ball, and then we had a bit of disco time. And it's just an alcohol-free alternative, something that is a bit different on a Saturday night.”

Take a look inside the Skate Sanctuary, now open in Mabgate Mills.

