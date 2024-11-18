The Queens celebrates Gold Green Tourism Accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Queens Hotel in Leeds is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Gold Green Tourism Accreditation, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. This certification represents the highest standard of achievement within the Green Tourism programme, recognising excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices across the hospitality industry.

The Green Tourism Accreditation is a leading certification that evaluates hospitality businesses on their environmental and social sustainability practices, with Gold status recognising exceptional efforts to reduce carbon footprints and promote responsible tourism.

Following a £16 million refurbishment in 2021 that preserved its iconic art deco features, The Queens has since embedded sustainability into its day-to-day operations. Central to this transformation has been the introduction of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy, which focuses on environmental management, community engagement, and employee well-being.

As part of its sustainability efforts, the hotel is transitioning from gas to electric energy, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Investments in energy-efficient LED lighting have been made throughout the premises. In its kitchens, the team has partnered with Winnow, an AI-supported system, to cut food waste by 30%. Additionally, all menus now display the carbon footprint of each dish, empowering guests to make informed, eco-friendly choices. The hotel has also drastically reduced single-use plastics in guest rooms, replacing them with refillable toiletries to reduce waste.

The Green Team, established in 2023, has been instrumental in driving these initiatives and ensuring the hotel meets the standards required for the Gold Green Tourism Accreditation. This recognition places The Queens among a select group of hospitality businesses committed to minimising their environmental impact while offering exceptional guest experiences.

Sunil Lad, Director of Operations, commented, "We are thrilled to achieve this important accreditation, a testament to our green team's hard work and passion for sustainable tourism. Protecting our planet is essential for future generations, local communities, and visitors alike. We invite everyone to join us on this journey toward sustainability at The Queens, where guests can enjoy a memorable experience while supporting responsible tourism in Leeds."

Alistair Campbell, General Manager of The Queens, commented:“We are immensely proud to have achieved the Gold Green Tourism Accreditation. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and their dedication to delivering not only exceptional service but also a sustainable experience for our guests. At The Queens, we recognise our responsibility to the environment and the local community, and we will continue to build on our efforts to ensure we are shaping a responsible and forward-thinking business for the future.”

While environmental initiatives remain a priority, The Queens is equally committed to social responsibility. The hotel actively engages with the local community through charitable partnerships and initiatives and focuses on fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment for its employees.

As part of the Pandox portfolio, with operational management by Axiom Hospitality, The Queens operates with a focus on sustainable development, balancing luxury with eco-conscious practices. This accreditation underscores the hotel’s leadership in sustainable hospitality and its commitment to shaping a responsible future.

For more information on The Queens please visit: www.thequeensleeds.co.uk