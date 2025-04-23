The QHotels Collection celebrates Green Tourism accreditation across it's portfolio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The QHotels Collection has announced that all of its 19 hotels and resorts have achieved Green Tourism accreditation, signifying its commitment to sustainability.

The QHotels Collection has been on a 12-month journey to implement sustainable practices across its portfolio, embracing and embedding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions to reduce its carbon footprint, helping to save the planet.

Green Tourism, a leading sustainability certification for travel, tourism and hospitality businesses, aims to encourage responsible, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices across hospitality businesses and the wider tourism sector.

In achieving the certification, The QHotels Collection was assessed across three key pillars: people, places and planet, with over 270 criteria analysed in order to give it the green light.

People centres around engagement with the community, as well as equality and diversity; Place involves promoting the use of public transport and encouraging guest involvement in low-carbon experiences; and Planet encompasses reducing waste and maximising recycling, as well as carbon monitoring and installing BMS systems to manage energy for efficiency.

‘Green Champions’ have been appointed across the portfolio, with responsibilities to ensure all employees are engaged in meeting sustainability criteria and making operational changes where possible.

Beyond operation, the hotel group is also enhancing its procurement and purchasing processes to better align them with its wider eco-conscious endeavours.

Other initiatives to date include expanding electric car charging points and reducing the use of paper and single-use plastics. To further drive change, guests are invited to join The QHotels Collection on its sustainability journey through simple actions such as following the Towel and Linen Policy, conserving energy by closing windows, and responsibly using lighting and air-conditioning.

“We’ve achieved Green Tourism accreditation, but it doesn’t stop here,” says Richard Moore, Group Chief Executive for The QHotels Collection.

“We understand the scale of our operations and the environmental impact that comes with it, and we are committed to driving positive change by engaging employees, guests, suppliers and investors in our collective mission. Together, we are cultivating a culture of environmental awareness and responsible use of our planet’s resources. Moving forward, we will regularly review our promises, set new targets and make fresh commitments to continually improve our impact on the environment.”

Scott MacLean, Managing Director at Green Tourism, notes ‘A Green Tourism award means that a business works responsibly, ethically and sustainably, is reducing its impact on the environment and aims to be accessible and inclusive to all visitors and staff. So, it’s wonderful to see The QHotels Collection being recognised for its commitment towards sustainability. We are delighted to be able to support them in this and their ongoing commitment to create more positive change for people, places and our planet.’

Green Tourism have also invited The QHotels Collection to be part of an exclusive pilot for their soon-to-be-launched carbon emissions tracking programme, which Scope 1, 2 and 3 Greenhouse Gas emissions for businesses and produces a certificate summarising total emissions. The aim of the pilot is for teams to engage with the program and provide feedback to ensure it is both easy to use and beneficial for encouraging organisations to make a better and bigger impact on sustainability, for the good of people, places and planet.

To explore more details, visit qhotels.co.uk/sustainability