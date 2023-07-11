Kirsty is the owner of Bramley-based The Perfect Gift Company, which sells a range of gifts and the best-selling photo slates, which can be customised with any picture. She founded the business to earn some extra cash after being made redundant and finding out she was pregnant, and initially ran it from her bedroom while looking after her baby daughter.

In a video interview, Kirsty told us: “I put my photos on the internet and everyone just took a really big liking to them. Then lockdown hit, and everyone was just online spending, hugely. So I took the plunge and got my first little premises. To me it was massive. I was so happy with it, from a bedroom to a unit.

“I played around on TikTok, and within about a month I blew up, massively. We’ve now come to a huge mill, selling hundreds of these slates. I absolutely love all the different kinds of photos that we get, and that’s what makes my job so enjoyable.

Kirsty Spikings, also known as The Slate Lady, is the owner of Bramley-based business The Perfect Gift Company (Still by George Ward/National World)

“I was absolutely blown away that day when I went viral. I was almost about to give in, and now I’m here with a huge successful business. It makes me so happy to see so many people loving the products.”