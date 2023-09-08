The Old School: Grade II listed historic building in central Leeds to be sold at auction
The building on Calverley Street is to be offered at an upcoming commercial property auction with a guide price of £3.5 million.
The Old School, a 20,812 square feet Grade II Listed building which originally opened in 1881 as the Leeds School Board has recently undergone a major refurbishment across its four floors.
It currently provides mainly office accommodation, but there is also a bar operating from the basement floor which has just agreed a new 10 year lease.
Combined, the office spaces and the bar provide £444,459 in annual rent .
It is set to be offered at the upcoming Acuitus commercial property auction taking place on September 21 with a guide price of £3.5 million.
Charlie Powter of Acuitus said: “The property sits in a prime city centre location in central Leeds, adjacent to the Town Hall, Central Library, and Art Gallery.
“It offers the ability to enhance rental income through active asset management we expect strong investor interest for such a one-off location.
“The property also includes eight car parking spaces which are held on a separate leasehold title.”