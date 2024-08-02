The North emerges as the new hub for Women Angel investors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A female-focused investment network is on a mission to establish the North of the UK as the premier investment capital for women. With a strong commitment to fostering economic growth and gender equality, Lifted Ventures spearheads initiatives empowering female entrepreneurs and investors, ensuring that the North becomes a thriving hub for women's success.

The team behind Lifted Ventures is dedicated to supporting women-led startups by providing critical funding, mentorship, and resources. Through strategic partnerships, nationwide events and education programs, the organisation aims to dismantle barriers that have historically hindered women's access to capital. By focusing on the North, Lifted Ventures is ensuring that female entrepreneurs in this region receive the support they need to scale their businesses and drive innovation.

Lifted Ventures is committed to growing a robust network of women investors. By offering educational workshops, networking events, and investment discussions tailored for women, Lifted Ventures is creating a vibrant community where women can confidently invest and effectively manage their portfolios. This initiative is crucial in addressing the gender investment gap and promoting financial independence among women.

To support their mission, Lifted Ventures is proud to announce the highly anticipated Lifted Women's Angels Conference, set to take place in Harrogate at The Old Swan Hotel on September 26, 2024.

Lifted Ventured Co-founders, Jordan Dargue and Helen Oldham.

This landmark event marks a significant milestone as the largest female angel investor conference in England outside of London, underscoring Lifted Ventures' commitment to positioning the North of England as the investment capital of the UK.

Supported by The British Business Bank, UK Business Angels Association, and the Women Backing Women Campaign, this conference aims to inspire and empower women to embrace angel investing and bridge the gender gap in the investment community.

The need to grow women's angel investing capacity is more pressing than ever. Currently, only 14% of the UK's angel investors are women, with over 50% based in London. Women are more likely to back female entrepreneurs, making their involvement crucial for fostering a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. However, barriers such as lack of awareness, confidence, and role models continue to hinder their participation.

By investing in women-led businesses, Lifted Ventures and the Lifted Women Angel Conference are fueling job creation and economic development in the North and elevating the region’s economic status by attracting further investment and talent. Female entrepreneurs bring diverse perspectives and innovative solutions, driving progress in various industries.

To address some of the ongoing challenges, this initiative is dedicated to educating women about the benefits and intricacies of angel investing. The Lifted Women Angels Conference will feature the Lifted Ventures Women Angel Investment Conference and Education Programme, designed to provide comprehensive insights and practical guidance. Key strategies include:

Educating women on how to become effective investors

Building networks where women can learn and grow together

Helping women take their first steps in investment

Co-founders, Jordan Dargue and Helen Oldham first envisioned this conference in 2020, leading to the launch of Women Angels of the North in 2021 as part of Fund Her North. Since the launch of Lifted Ventures, the team has seen an incredible response and a growing community of female investors. This year, Lifted Ventures is scaling up the conference to reach even more women, providing them with the tools and confidence to become active participants in the investment landscape.

One of the key highlights of the conference will be addressing common myths about angel investing, including that angel investing is only for the ultra-wealthy.

Angel investing is accessible to individuals with a range of financial capabilities. The conference will showcase successful angels who started with modest investments, demonstrating that wealth should not be a barrier to entry.

Key messages include that you don’t need a background in finance, or to be an ultra high net worth to be an angel investor. Successful angel investors come from diverse professional backgrounds. The event will feature stories of women from various fields who have become proficient investors through learning and networking.

While all investments carry risks, education, knowledge sharing and informed decision-making can mitigate these risks. The conference will provide strategies for risk management and highlight case studies of successful, investments made by women.

"As someone who has seen the transformative power of angel investing firsthand, I'm excited to bring this conference to the North of England. We have a vibrant community of potential female investors who just need the right support and education to thrive," said Jordan Dargue, Co-Founder of Lifted Ventures. "Increasing the capacity of women in angel investing is crucial for deploying more capital to female founders, who often face significant challenges in securing funding. By supporting and educating potential female investors, we can create a more inclusive and diverse investment landscape that benefits everyone. We are keen to encourage the younger generation to consider angel investing as a means of supporting the economy and developing personal wealth. This initiative not only fosters economic growth but also empowers individuals to contribute to a more dynamic and equitable business environment."

Helen Oldham added, "Our goal is to demystify angel investing and show women that they can be successful investors. The Lifted Women Angels Conference is a crucial step in building a more inclusive investment community."

The Women Angels Conference is designed for professional women interested in exploring angel investing, whether they are new to the concept or looking to expand their investment portfolio, as well as women living and working from anywhere across the UK who are keen to support Northern Female founders and give back to their home roots. Attendees will benefit from expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and practical workshops tailored to their needs.

The conference is a way for women to learn more about the opportunity and reward of strategic investment and a great way for experienced women investors to share their expertise and financial capacity to support female founders.

To learn more and register for the Women's Angels Conference, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lifted-women-angels-conference-2024-tickets-863221156717?aff=oddtdtcreator