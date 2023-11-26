Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Moor Market takes over Woodhouse Moor every second Saturday of the month, with 30 traders selling food, drinks and handmade items. It’s been set up by Peter and Dav Cotrell and Niamh Simmonds, who wanted to bring together the Hyde Park community.

Their journey started during lockdown, when the trio started sending packages to friends and family. They then opened an online shop to help other small traders deliver their goods, and started selling handmade accessories and homewares at markets across Leeds.

Niamh said: “We knew we wanted to start our own markets after spending every weekend trading and enjoying the experience. We live locally to Woodhouse Moor, constantly passing by and walking through so we knew the space would be an amazing venue for a market that brought everyone together.

"Setting up our own events has been a rollercoaster of paperwork and equipment but we’ve met wonderful people and can’t wait to continue our market journey. We’ve even sold our clothes and possessions to fund our venture!”

For the first two markets in October and November, the trio had several community groups and charities join in, including Freedom4Girls, Rainbow Junktion, The Smile Train and Hyde Park Fusion. Next month they will be joined by a local Scouts group who are raising funds for an orphanage in Africa.

There are a number of community stalls available at the market, as well as the 30 traders. Running from 12.30pm-4pm, the next market will take place on December 9.

Dav added: “We’ve been very fortunate to receive support from these local businesses as well as advice and support from Flavour Like Fancy, Beam Works, Left Bank and at the meetings with Why Hyde Park. This combined with advice from fellow market organisers who put on events in Leeds for different communities, like alternative markets, has been a huge help.