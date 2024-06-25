The Little Shop of Treasures Pudsey: Popular Leeds gift shop announces expansion taking over former wine bar
The Little Shop of Treasures, in Pudsey, is moving to a larger site, taking over the former wine bar the Prospect in Lowtown.
Owners behind the Little Shop of Treasures shared the news via its social media channels and said the new venue will allow the business to offer more of its current services.
The business will also have a coffee and tarot bar as well as a studio upstairs.
The Facebook post said: “Good afternoon everyone.
“So, I may have mentioned big news to come a little while ago.... well today is the day we can reveal all.
“WE ARE MOVING.
“We are now the proud owners of keys to the new premises. Loads more space for our crafters, a coffee/tea and tarot bar and a studio upstairs for The Four Corners.
“Once renovations have been carried out we will be moving up towards [the] lights into what once was the Prospect wine bar. A whole new lease of life for the building and us.”
The Little Shop of Treasures sells handmade gifts including soy candles and wax melts as well as flowery displays, resin products and more.
