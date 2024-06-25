Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Leeds gift shop is expanding.

The Little Shop of Treasures, in Pudsey, is moving to a larger site, taking over the former wine bar the Prospect in Lowtown.

Owners behind the Little Shop of Treasures shared the news via its social media channels and said the new venue will allow the business to offer more of its current services.

The business will also have a coffee and tarot bar as well as a studio upstairs.

The Little Shop of Treasures, a gift shop in Pudsey, is set to move to a larger site. Photo: Michael Ham/Google | Michael Ham/Google

The Facebook post said: “Good afternoon everyone.

“So, I may have mentioned big news to come a little while ago.... well today is the day we can reveal all.

“WE ARE MOVING.

“We are now the proud owners of keys to the new premises. Loads more space for our crafters, a coffee/tea and tarot bar and a studio upstairs for The Four Corners.

“Once renovations have been carried out we will be moving up towards [the] lights into what once was the Prospect wine bar. A whole new lease of life for the building and us.”