The Global Banking School provides jobs boost for Leeds after opening campus

The Global Banking School is hiring staff after opening a campus in Leeds.

GBS expects to be teaching up to 4,000 students a week after taking over the 41,000 sq ft St George House in Great George Street from Leeds City Council.

GBS offers higher education courses in banking and finance, healthcare, computing and business, which are designed to fit around the lives of students with family and work commitments.

GBS has a variety of jobs on offer including vacancies for lecturers, IT staff, cleaners, admin staff, admission officers, security staff and HR officers.

Professor Ray Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer at GBS, said: “We are delighted to be in Leeds and to be able to open up some fantastic employment opportunities in the city. We are looking for enthusiastic, talented people to join the GBS family; people who share our passion for education, changing lives and contributing to society.

“We certainly look forward to welcoming our first wave of students in September and need to make sure we have a great group of staff who will enable our students to change their lives through education.”