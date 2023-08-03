The Fox & Hounds Wetherby: Leeds pub in 'beautiful commuter village' goes up for sale
The Fox & Hounds, in Walton, just three miles from Wetherby, is new to the market with agent Fleurets.
It is the only pub in the village and is being offered for £495,000. The pub includes three trading areas, three bedrooms and a large car park with an outbuilding.
The listing said: “The pub is located close to the centre of the beautiful commuter village of Walton and is surrounded by locations including Boston Spa, Thorp Arch and Wetherby, amongst others.”
Simon Hall, Director at Fleurets, said: “This is the only pub in the village and is situated in a highly regarded residential settlement located within the famous golden triangle between York, Harrogate and Leeds. Due to its fantastic location, The Fox & Hounds offers the opportunity to develop a great destination food offer to compliment the local village trade.”