The Fox & Hounds, in Walton, just three miles from Wetherby, is new to the market with agent Fleurets.

It is the only pub in the village and is being offered for £495,000. The pub includes three trading areas, three bedrooms and a large car park with an outbuilding.

The listing said: “The pub is located close to the centre of the beautiful commuter village of Walton and is surrounded by locations including Boston Spa, Thorp Arch and Wetherby, amongst others.”