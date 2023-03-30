The Empire Cafe, in Fish Street, is an all-day eatery serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an open kitchen and cosy interior.

Patron chef Sam Pullan and his partner Nicole Deighton have spent months transforming the venue, formerly La Strega cafe. They had originally planned to name the business Appys, before builders uncovered 'ghost' signage which had been covered up for at least 60 years.

Promising to “being a bit of good old Leeds back to Leeds”, the cafe has already received glowing reviews from its customers. One Google review reads: “Wonderful atmosphere, food was extraordinary, particularly the churros, chicken sauce and potatoes were really good and a nice ale to wash it down with, puddings are a must, will be back.”

The Empire Cafe has opened in Fish Street, Leeds city centre (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Sam previously ran The Bear at Carriages in Knaresborough, before leaving the gastropub earlier this year to start the new venture. His breakfast menu includes sarnies cooked on the open fire, kimchi hash brown with mushroom and avocado and breakfast bowls. The day menu includes Chicken noodle soup and rotisserie cooked on an open fire.

In a Facebook post, The Empire Cafe said: “I think the city has taken a fair beating over the past few years. We can blame whatever we want but it seems that it’s tougher than ever for independents right now. Just come buy a beer, or a tea if that’s your thing. Have a bite to eat and pop by for breakfast. We’ll look after you as we know the city will look after us.”

