The Education Network returns to Leeds

A specialist recruitment consultancy for the education sector, The Education Network, has announced its expansion into Leeds again – the consultancy formerly had an office in Leeds which closed during the pandemic.

At the same time, two new senior members of staff have been appointed as part of consultancy’s ambitious expansion plans.

Firstly, Vikki Lowrey has been appointed as director of Yorkshire and is responsible for establishing the Yorkshire division. She brings a wealth of experience within the recruitment sector, not only running her own business in the past, but also holding a position within a similar recruitment consultancy in Newcastle.

Vikki is supported by Matthew Shone as branch manager at the consultancy’s new offices in Aire Street. Matthew has also previously worked for another national education recruitment firm and is a SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) specialist.

Matthew Shone and Vikki Lowrey

Commenting on her new appointment, Vikki said: “I am excited to be setting up the Yorkshire division for The Education Network. We have decades of experience providing essential support to primary, secondary and SEND schools throughout the UK when there is an urgent or unexpected vacancy to fill.

“We have made a great start since we reopened and are already ahead of target with many new contracts across Leeds as well as several bids and tenders in progress. We are starting up specialist divisions and will expand from these into primary and secondary schools.

“The business enjoys a great team spirit. All new consultants are given support to help build their desks and develop client relationships.

“Our aim is to be the market leading recruitment agency in the education sector and to achieve this, we always go above and beyond expectations to ensure we secure the right candidate for each new role. We have a very bright future ahead of us.”

From its five offices in Newcastle, Durham, Middlesbrough, Leeds and Birmingham, the Education Network places thousands of education professionals in supply, interim and permanent posts nationwide in its partner secondary, primary and SEND schools.

The company was established 15 years ago in Newcastle but the team has been together for over twenty years. CEO, Kevin Gill, a specialist recruitment consultant, is delighted to establish an office in Leeds again. He said:

“It was a very difficult decision to close the office during the pandemic, so it is great that we have been able to hit the ground running. The team has already made many good connections and is getting its message out to schools in the area. The location of our office on Aire Street was a big factor when choosing where to re-establish the business because not only is it centrally situated but it also has a roof terrace where we can hold networking events.

“We take great pride in our work and will continue to grow the business without compromising any of our core principles of acting responsibly, honesty and ethically to make a valuable difference within the sector.

“We look forward to bringing our own particular brand of education recruitment to schools in Leeds and making The Education Network the sector’s first choice when staffing issues arise.”