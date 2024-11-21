Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved real ale pub in Ossett has reopened its doors following refurbishment.

Drinks are flowing in The Brewers 1841, formerly known as The Brewers Pride, once again as the Low Mill Road pub reopens.

The refurbishment preserved the traditional charm that its community has cherished for years while elevating the pub experience to meet the needs of future generations of drinkers and foodies.

The venue, which once housed the original Ossett Brewery, is also a fitting tribute and taproom for the brewery.

It now features a stripped-back decor that highlights its warm, inviting atmosphere, complete with open fires that creates the perfect cosy backdrop.

In this revamp, the business preserved key elements and old features of the building such as the lincrusta, leaded glass, cornice, ceiling roses and more which evoke a sense of nostalgia and connection to its rich history.

Customers can also now enjoy an impressive selection of 12 cask ales, alongside SALT craft beer, mainstream lagers, ciders and more.

Meanwhile, wine lovers will enjoy the introduction of Enomatic machines allowing for sampling of an exquisite selection of wines.

The refurbishment also comes with the launch of the business’ new pizza brand Brewers Pizza.

This culinary addition offers delicious wood-fired, stone-baked pizzas, expertly crafted to complement our diverse drink offerings.

A Mr. Whippy ice cream machine has also been fitted into the new venue. Customers can look forward to classic soft-serve ice cream with cones, topped with a variety of sprinkles and sauces.

Jamie Lawson, co-owner of Ossett Brewery and founder of Ossett Brewery Pub Co, said: "The Brewers has always been more than just a pub; it’s a community hub where friends and families come together.”

"With our refurbishment and new offerings, we are excited to enhance what was already a cracking local boozer.

“For over 30 years The Brewers has been one of the original cask ale destinations attracting drinkers from far and wide, a steadfast guarantee to get consistent and high-quality cask ale, we are committed and passionate to have the highest of quality of drinks.

“A range of Ossett cask ales sit alongside craft keg from SALT, mainstream beers and an array of top-quality wines from our own wholesaling wine company.”

The Brewers 1841 will continue to host popular events such as pub quizzes and live music, ensuring there’s always something happening for everyone to enjoy.

The grand relaunch celebration will be held tomorrow (November 22) from 3pm. Its current opening hours are Sunday – Thursday, 12pm - 11pm and Friday – Saturday, 12pm – 12am.