The Arcade Dewsbury announces search for new Group Manager

The Arcade Group is excited to announce that it is now recruiting for an Arcade Group Manager to lead The Arcade as it moves towards its grand reopening in Spring 2026. This is a unique opportunity to manage the UK's first community-run shopping centre and play a central role in the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Arcade, a beautifully refurbished Victorian arcade, will become a vibrant hub of 20 shops, 8 studios, and an events space. The successful candidate will take on the overall management of this exciting project, with key responsibilities including finding and signing up tenants, leading the marketing campaign, and managing the official launch. The role is a fixed-term contract from November 2025 to December 2026, with a competitive salary.

The ideal candidate will have experience in retail or commercial property management and possess excellent communication skills with a friendly approach. We are looking for a leader who can bring people together and help build a thriving community within The Arcade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications opened on Monday September 1, and close at 12pm on Monday October 6. To find out more about the role and how to apply, visit The Arcade website: https://www.arcade-dewsbury.org/vacancies/