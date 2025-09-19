That’s the Community Spirit: Sheffield firm’s charity ball raises over £15K

Sheffield-based manufacturer Gripple has celebrated a successful Masks & Moonlight charity ball, raising over 15K for five local charities: St Luke’s Hospice, Team Ted Foundation, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Parkinson’s UK, and Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held on 4th September, was organised and delivered by graduate trainees Madison Simmons, Alex Barker, and Oscar Devine-Wright, who brought together customers, suppliers, and colleagues for an evening of elegance, enchantment, fun, and community spirit.

Guests enjoyed live music, games, and entertainment, with the highlights of the night being a silent auction and Gripple’s largest-ever raffle, featuring over £3,500 in prizes – including Samsung gadgets donated by Vodafone, as well as a luxury weekend stay, including an overnight stay for two at Radisson Blu Sheffield, Odeon Luxe cinema tickets, and afternoon tea for two at Browns, generously donated by all three Sheffield-based businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Stubbs, Managing Director at Gripple, said: “As a 100% employee-owned business, giving back to the community is at the heart of everything we do. The Masks & Moonlight Ball is a shining example of the good we can achieve when we come together to support meaningful causes. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended this event and contributed to these worthwhile charities. Every penny donated makes a real difference. I’d also like to give special recognition to everyone involved in organising the event – Madison, Alex, and Oscar put together an unforgettable evening that perfectly captured the Gripple spirit and everything we stand for.”

Gripple Graduate Trainees Alex Barker (left), Madison Simmons (middle), and Oscar Devine-Wright (right)

Katie Kelly from Team Ted Foundation, Gripple’s Charity of the Year, said: “At the Team Ted Foundation, we’re dedicated to creating joyful moments for children living with cancer and helping families make lasting memories together. As a young charity, we can only make this possible with the incredible support of companies like Gripple. Fundraising is what makes our work possible, and events like the Masks & Moonlight Ball have a real impact, enabling us to give more children and families the chance to enjoy special experiences. Thank you, Gripple, for an amazing evening, and to all those who donated and got involved.”

Beyond its fundraising and community events, Gripple continues its community support through the Gripple Foundation, donating a percentage of annual profits to charitable causes.