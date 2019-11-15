Temperley London has chosen Victoria Leeds as location for first store outside South East

Temperley London is heading to Leeds

The store will stock the Temperley London Autumn and Winter 2019 collections, along with a selection of its bridal collection.

Temperley London focuses on women’s ready-to-wear collections, and offers a range of day wear, cocktail and evening wear.

The brand was founded by Alice Temperley MBE in 2000, and she continues to provide leadership for the creative direction of the business.

Temperley London uses artisan techniques and hand-worked embellishment. The brand has four standalone stores, including its flagship store in Mayfair, and its products are distributed in more than 30 countries.

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, said: “Temperley London’s unique design-led products will be a great addition to Victoria Leeds, and will really complement the broader fashion offer at the destination, which includes the likes of Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood.

“Pop-up stores are a great way for brands to test out their offer in new locations, and also help us to keep our destinations fresh and exciting for consumers. Across our portfolio, when it comes to fashion, we’re looking for unique, independent brands that deliver products and an in-store experience that breaks the mould, and Temperley London is a great example of that.”

Luca Donnini, CEO of Temperley London, said of the opening: “Temperley London is aiming to expand its own retail operation in key UK locations outside London; we have chosen Victoria Gate as a first step. This is part of a strategy which aims to give access to a wider audience in our national market.

“Leeds will be an important space to showcase our new product categories launching in 2020, together with the bridal collection. The new ready-to-wear collection and range in pricing will open us up to a wider customer base whilst still providing a luxury one-to-one service experience.”