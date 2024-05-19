Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new children’s play area has opened in Leeds - and its owner is “overwhelmed” by the love it has received.

Teenyweeny Tots opened on Robin Lane in Pudsey in January this year, taking over a former letting agency.

Its owner Toni Celliers secured the keys to the property in October 2023 and work was quickly underway to transform the space into a safe children’s cafe.

Toni said it was the birth of her grandson the year before that opened her eyes to the importance of such stimulating places for children.

Teenyweeny Tots, in Pudsey, opened in January 2024. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

And the response she has received since opening the business has been “overwhelming”. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Toni said: “To think that people are getting in their cars or people on the buses with babies, travelling from different areas to come and see us, to play here, it’s quite amazing really.

“We just thought that it'd be nice to have something where people can just hop in, sit and have a chat. People have said Pudsey was needing something like this, so it's all been positive feedback.

“It is a big challenge. It's nice to meet new people and chat with mums. You get very busy with that, but it is nice. I'm new to it so I'm just really finding my feet but I am enjoying it.”

Teenyweeny Tots currently offers massages to help babies sleep better and reduce constipation, as well as educational and engaging storytelling from authors of children’s book.

Children's author Helen Storey at Teenyweeny Tots, Pudsey. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The new venue also has a baby sensory area that is becoming popular among young mums, Toni said.

She explained: “We realised that sometimes when young mums are preoccupied with the babies, they're not getting out and mixing. And they can actually feel a little bit isolated.

“We're letting people know that this is a place where they can come meet with friends or just come with the babies and get chatting.”

Working with young children is one of the most enjoyable parts of the job, Toni said.

It also comes very naturally to her; Toni used to run a casting agency for children and babies as young as four-weeks-old.

Casting is still something Toni said she is very passionate about and she has begun introducing musical theatre at the Teenyweeny Tots.

Toni Celliers, owner of Teenyweeny Tots, in Pudsey. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Toni explained: “It's all good fun. I believe that every child out there has some sort of talent, whether it be singing, acting, dancing.

“We want to cater for everyone. And with this musical theatre, there's people out there that love to sing, love to dance and love to do a bit of roleplay.

“The aim is to put some shows together. Obviously, it’s a slow start, but it’s about getting people aware of it and children involved.