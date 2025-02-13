Tech workers in Leeds can earn an average of £120k in some roles, salary survey finds.

Tech professionals in Leeds can command the highest salaries in the industry, with some professionals now earning £120k* a year on average, according to a new salary study from SPG Resourcing.

The 2025 UK technology salary survey findings highlight that although London remains a global tech hub, attracting significant investment and top talent from across the globe, Leeds is emerging as a strong regional tech hub, with competitive salaries and robust growth in startup and scaleup businesses.

Leeds’ tech industry is well supported by local universities and innovation centres, which help create a positive, collaborative environment for tech professionals. Every year, the city also hosts the Leeds Digital Festival, the UK’s largest open platform tech event and the biggest outside London.

Leeds has witnessed dynamic growth, with its tech firms growing 125% faster than the national average and software development's annual growth rate at 20%. The average tech worker's salary in Leeds is £62.5k, £15k (24%) less than the average tech salary in London.

Sam Hameed of SPG Resourcing

The salary study identifies fintech, cybersecurity and AI as major growth areas in the sector, bolstered by the success of tech startup businesses alongside established companies.

The survey examines key technology sectors, including business analysis, cyber security, data, project management, and architecture. It screens salaries across three major tech-focused UK cities: Leeds, London, and Manchester.

In the data sector in Leeds, the average salary for a head of data position is £120K, with the potential for earnings of £ 160 K. This is equal to the salary average and potential earnings for the same role in London and Manchester. A data governance analyst can earn an average of £60k, with data architects and data engineers earning £90k and £62.5k, respectively. The average salary for a data analyst in Leeds is £29.5k, half the amount for the same role in London.

A Leeds-based head of transformation specialist can expect to earn an average of £98,750k (compared with £92.5k in London), with senior and lead business analyst roles commanding £77.5k and £67.5k. A business analyst’s average salary is £52.5k.

In other tech sectors, a cyber security manager in Leeds can expect to earn £65k, a cloud engineer averaging £60k, an IT programme manager’s average annual salary of £70k, and an enterprise architect £90k.

Across the Pennines, in Manchester, a senior business analyst's average salary is £65k, and a head of business analysis earns an average of £67.5k. The role of head of transformation carries a salary of £98,750, which is identical to Leeds’ and £6,250 (7%) more than the same role in London. A Manchester-based head of data can earn an average of £120k, the same as in Leeds and London. A head of cyber security role offers average earnings of £100k with enterprise architects on £90k.

Commenting on the 2025 salary study findings, Sam Hameed, co-founder and managing director of SPG Resourcing, said: “The growth in the UK tech sector shows no sign of letting up. It offers an evolving range of roles in emerging fields, including fintech, and green technology, with London as a global hub and cities like Leeds now firmly established as vibrant tech centres.

“While London leads in salaries across the entire sector and investment, Leeds is booming, with competitive career opportunities proving hugely appealing to the best talent and fostering innovation in their tech ecosystems. Continuous growth, a strong collaborative ethos and innovation makes tech an exciting career choice in Leeds.”

The UK government has made unprecedented moves in recent years to position the UK as a pioneer in data-driven innovation worldwide. It has pledged to invest £20 billion per year in research and development by 2024/25 as part of a larger goal to reach 2.4% of GDP spent on R&D by 2027.

SPG Resourcing is a technology talent advisory business with offices in both Leeds and Newcastle. It provides interim and permanent technology resources to a wide range of businesses, from insurance and financial services to health, housing, and large FTSE businesses.

* Average salary range for head of data role in Leeds is £107,500 - £160k with the average salary being £120k