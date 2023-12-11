A leading tanker manufacturing company in Wakefield has been fined £200,000 after two workers collapsed from gas exposure and “very nearly died”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two men suffered brain injuries after inhaling argon gas leaking from the welding torch and of them was in a coma for 12 day and lost the ability to walk.

The incident happened on March 18 2020, a worker at Tasca Tankers in Wakefield entered a metal tank to carry out some welding work. A few minutes later, a second worker looked inside the tank to check on his colleague and found him slumped at the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After shouting for help the second worker went into the tank and also collapsed. Emergency services rescued both employees after entering the space with breathing apparatus.

Tasca Tankers of Unit 5, Diamond Business Park, Thornes Moor Rd, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company had failed to ensure safety of their employees while working in the tanks, classified as a confined space.

When inside the tank, the employees suffered asphyxiation resulting from inhalation of argon gas leaking from the welding torch.

This resulted in a hypoxic brain injury that left the first worker in a coma for more than 12 days and on waking suffered a loss of memory, the inability to walk, talk and move his left arm. The worker has had to learn to walk and talk again. Both workers continue to suffer long lasting physical and psychological effects of this incident.

HSE has guidance on working in confined spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Leeds Magistrates’ Court on December 1, Tasca Tankers of Unit 5, Diamond Business Park, Thornes Moor Rd, Wakefield, West Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay £ £7,060.10 in costs.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Louise Redgrove, said: “Two employees very nearly died in an incident which was foreseeable.

“The company had previously received related enforcement action and yet still failed to identify work was taking place inside confined spaces. This incident could so easily have been avoided if the company had ensured robust controls, effective training and emergency procedures were in place and current.”