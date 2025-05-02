Tall unveils new band after record-breaking year of growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tall’s new identity marks a year of exceptional performance for the digital agency

As part of its ongoing evolution, brand and digital experience specialist Tall has unveiled a bold new rebrand as it celebrates breaking the 1.6 million turnover mark and enters a new era of growth and digital transformation.

Driven by a clear proposition that creates digital experiences for ambitious brands that want to stay ahead, Tall embarks on a new mission after a huge success in 2024. Tall saw a 60% increase in revenue and a 20% increase in team growth, including welcoming a new Head of Digital to the senior leadership team. Tall’s growth was also replicated client side with a 25% increase in client portfolio, adding to the existing roster of clients that include LEGO, SharkNinja and Tofoo.

Following an already successful growth period, Tall now set its sight on new achievements, aiming to hit the £2m turnover mark by the end of 2025. This refreshed brand focus highlights Tall’s ambitions to prioritise intelligent thinking and insight and how these combined can help reshape and strengthen digital experiences that connect brands with people.

While Tall are already experts in growing brands, this renewed focus is aimed at building high-performing digital experiences that drive real impact. Embracing new technologies, Tall will utilise its current skillset to improve even further and create an unmatched portfolio of success.

Guy Utley, Creative Executive Director of Tall, said: “With this rebrand, we have created a new proposition, which is still based on the same ethos we always had and our belief in 'what if'. We always want to stay curious and ask what could be achieved. This is then backed by intelligent thinking and insight to create solutions, designed to connect the right people with the right brands. As technology advances, so should our skill set. The rebrand and our growth are synonymous with all of this exciting change.”