Tall strengthens leadership team due to impressive growth in 2024

By Emily Wood
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 13:44 BST

New senior appointments for Leeds based agency, Tall

Digital brand experience specialists, Tall, recently developed a new strategic role for Lucy Evans and promoted Georgia Robson to a new senior leadership role following recent growth within the agency to help deliver a newly formed strategic direction for the business, with ambitious growth plans for 2025.

With 18 years’ industry experience across agency and in house roles, Lucy’s expertise encompasses integrated campaigns, brand strategy and digital. Working with global brands such as La redoute, Parkdean, NSPCC, Marie Curie, Great Lengths and Cloud Nine, Lucy started her journey at Tall in 2019 to strengthen the client relationship and strategy side of the business.

Now, as Head of Marketing, Lucy will be leading the Marketing function with a clear focus on business growth, which, for Tall, is highly ambitious for 2025 as it sets its sights on dominating the digital space for some of the world's biggest brands.

Lucy Evans and Georgia RobsonLucy Evans and Georgia Robson
Stepping into Lucy’s former Head of Client Services role, Georgia Robson, will now focus on supporting existing client relationships and growth. With over a decade of diverse experience, Georgia’s expertise is rooted in strategy and creativity.

Georgia’s core roles will focus on comprehensive strategies for key accounts, ensuring seamless delivery, sustained growth, and client satisfaction for brands such as The LEGO Group, SharkNinja, Tofoo and many more. This is no new challenge for Georgia who has previously helped industry giants such as Virgin Holidays, Red Bull, Silentnight, Daniel Thwaites, MGA Entertainment, BBC Summer Social as well as many more.

Speaking on the new appointment, Executive Creative Director, Guy Utley, said: “It's a very exciting time for Tall right now and the appointments of Lucy and Georgia are a key step towards our ultimate success. Their combined knowledge and industry experience is unmatched, delivering high quality work for some of the world's biggest brands is no mean feat and they do it seamlessly. We have some tall ambitions for 2025 and Georgia and Lucy are the perfect people to help deliver on those goals, so watch this space!”

