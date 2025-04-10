Tall appoints Head of Digital to lead future-ready initiatives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brand and Digital experience specialist Tall has announced the appointment of Tom Barber as Head of Digital, to continue to drive innovation and digital expertise for clients.

This newly created role marks a first for Leeds-based Tall, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to evolving its digital offering and delivering high performance for clients. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Tom will spearhead digital transformation at Tall, driving the adoption of emerging technologies, including AI, to elevate digital brand experiences. As the business shifts to reflect this forward-thinking focus, Tom will play a pivotal role in shaping intelligent, data-driven solutions that harness AI and experience to deliver meaningful and effective digital experiences.

Before joining Tall, Tom was Head of Digital Projects at Intermarketing Agency, where he helped to grow brands digitally, including adidas, Haribo, Cloud Nine Hair, The Inkey List and many more. As a former recipient of the Global Digital Excellence Awards, Tom is no stranger to the world of digital, leading conversations and generating exciting work for globally recognised brands.

With 15 years of agency experience, Tom will create robust digital experiences that deliver results for some of Tall’s biggest clients, such as LEGO and Shark Ninja, and their users. Tom will be focusing on providing strategic guidance and direction on all digital projects, act as a trusted advisor for clients and develop a culture of performance improvement, with ongoing testing and optimisation across all digital activities.

Speaking of his new appointment, Tom said: “It's incredibly exciting to join such a talented, passionate and curious bunch. I'm here to build on success and progress, helping deliver more great digital experiences for an impressive roster of clients. The five going on 40 year-old in me just couldn't stop thinking about Lego - this is my own nerd superhero story coming true!”

Adding to this, Executive Creative Director, Guy Utley, from Tall said: “We’re thrilled to have Tom on board to add a deeper level of expertise within the team that will help enrich our offering to support clients with their digital experience. Ultimately, this role was created to help clients excel and standout in the digital world.”