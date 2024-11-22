Tadweld announces £1m investment in new facility alongside job creation to support continued growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tadweld, a leader in steelwork solutions for over 40 years, has announced a significant milestone with a £1 million+ investment in a new building adjacent to its current site in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, growth, and supporting its clients across the UK and Europe with high-quality products.

The new facility will enable Tadweld to significantly expand its operations, adding 11,000 sqft of manufacturing space, 6,000sqft of offices and a further 6,000 sqft of yard space. After renovation during 2025, it is expected that this new building will become the administrative headquarters of the business, and take it’s workshop count up to 4.

Chris Houston, Managing Director at Tadweld, said:

"This investment reflects our confidence in the future of Tadweld and our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, service, and innovation here in North Yorkshire. Over the past four decades, we’ve grown from a local fabrication business to a trusted engineering partner for leading brands across the UK and Europe.

Tadweld's headquarters in Tadcaster.

“With this new building, we will significantly increase our manufacturing capacity allowing us to create an additional 30 skilled jobs over the coming 5 years. This is a proud moment for us, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

The new building represents a bold step forward for Tadweld. It will feature state-of-the-art facilities, enabling the company to meet increasing demand for its services while supporting sustainability goals through improved efficiency and resource management.

The expansion also reflects Tadweld’s dedication to its North Yorkshire roots, contributing to the local economy by creating jobs and further solidifying its role as a cornerstone of the community.