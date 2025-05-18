A health and beauty retailing giant has been accused of threatening staff at a soon-to-be-closed warehouse over their redundancy pay outs.

Workers at Superdrug’s warehouse in Pontefract have allegedly been threatened with losing severance packages if they disagree with the company’s redundancy offer.

Superdrug is looking at closing the distribution centre in South Elmsall when its lease runs out, with the loss of around 350 jobs to cut costs.

Superdrug has previously said the “review” was taking place to “enable wider product accessibility and faster delivery service for our customers, which means optimising the future efficiency of our estate to support the expansion plans we have as a business”.

Trade union Unite has said that workers at the site have rejected a severance package offer put forward that was “barely above the statutory minimum”, despite Superdrug last reporting pre-tax profits of £111.6 million and expecting these to grow.

The Superdrug warehouse on Stadium Way in South Elmsall | Google

Unite state that, in response, Superdrug supply chain director Chris Warn sent a letter to staff stating that any workers “who voted against accepting the company's enhanced redundancy pay offer will receive a payment in line with the statutory”.

He went on to say that “we would need to reconsider enhanced redundancy pay should industrial action be taken by anyone within a group eligible to receive an enhanced redundancy pay”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Superdrug’s bully boy tactics are disgraceful. These workers have dedicated years of service to the company. But instead of putting forward a fair offer, the company is trying to make them redundant on the cheap with threats and attempts at union busting.

“All Superdrug is doing is dragging its reputation through the mud. Attempts at intimidation won’t work, they will just make this dispute worse. Superdrug can more than afford to put forward a fair offer and this is what needs to happen.”

The Superdrug Pontefract warehouse has been in operation for 34 years.

Unite regional officer Phil Boyes said: “Superdrug’s Pontefract workforce are increasingly angry at the dismissive and derogatory attitude of the local management towards them.

"Industrial action causing severe disruption to Superdrug’s operations is increasingly likely. This dispute will continue to escalate until the threats stop and an acceptable offer is put forward.”

A Superdrug spokesperson said: “We believe that the information that Unite has released does not align with our ongoing discussions with them, which include us making redundancy payments, at a total amount, over 50% above statutory levels.

“We are committed to continue working closely with them to ensure discussions and consultations are handled with careful consideration with the aim of reaching the right solution for every individual affected.”

The Wakefield Express reports that local MP Jon Trickett has urged the company to rethink its decision and stand by its workers.