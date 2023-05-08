F12 Performance, in Apex Way, had planned for 40 high-end vehicles to show up at the inaugural event but ended up with 60 flashy motors filling the warehouse off the M621, including Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches. Visitors were also treated to a DJ set and a chance to see the dealership’s rare modified Ferrari N-Largo, one of only 11 in the world.

The meet was such a success that organisers hope it will become an annual event. Marketing manager Zac McGowan said: “It was the first time we’d ever done anything like it and we didn’t know what to expect, but it went really well. I think the general reaction from visitors was shock because our showroom is just a big warehouse – you don’t expect to see all of these supercars when you walk in.”