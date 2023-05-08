Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Supercar meet at Leeds dealership: Best pictures of new event for car enthusiasts featuring Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis

A new supercar meet for petrolheads in Leeds exceeded expectations as more than 200 car enthusiasts gathered at a city dealership on Sunday (May 7).

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 8th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 12:14 BST

F12 Performance, in Apex Way, had planned for 40 high-end vehicles to show up at the inaugural event but ended up with 60 flashy motors filling the warehouse off the M621, including Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches. Visitors were also treated to a DJ set and a chance to see the dealership’s rare modified Ferrari N-Largo, one of only 11 in the world.

The meet was such a success that organisers hope it will become an annual event. Marketing manager Zac McGowan said: “It was the first time we’d ever done anything like it and we didn’t know what to expect, but it went really well. I think the general reaction from visitors was shock because our showroom is just a big warehouse – you don’t expect to see all of these supercars when you walk in.”

Here are the best pictures from the event –

The dealership's rare modified Ferrari N-Largo was a big draw for petrolheads at F12 Performance's inaugural supercar meet.

1. Supercar meet

The dealership's rare modified Ferrari N-Largo was a big draw for petrolheads at F12 Performance's inaugural supercar meet. Photo: Zac McGowan

Organisers were only expecting around 40 cars to be shown by enthusiasts at the event but ended up making use of an overflow car park as around 60 flashy motors arrived on Sunday (May 7).

2. Supercar meet

Organisers were only expecting around 40 cars to be shown by enthusiasts at the event but ended up making use of an overflow car park as around 60 flashy motors arrived on Sunday (May 7). Photo: Zac McGowan

The modified Ferrari is one of only 11 in the world.

3. Supercar meet

The modified Ferrari is one of only 11 in the world. Photo: Zac McGowan

Among the vehicles on show were Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches.

4. Supercar meet

Among the vehicles on show were Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches. Photo: Zac McGowan

